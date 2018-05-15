Safety boat reminders for the Tennessee Valley
DECATUR, Ala. — Summer is right around the corner. With temperatures on the rise, many will participate in water-based activities such as fishing, tubing, and swimming – just to name a few.
Decatur officials want to remind boat operators of a few safety reminders while behind the steering wheel of an aquatic vessel. Below are a few tips from the City of Decatur:
- Wear a life jacket. By state law, all children under the age of eight should wear a life jacket. However, it is widely recommended that everyone on board wear a flotation device.
- Alcohol and boating don’t mix. According to the American Boating Association (ABA), boaters should avoid alcohol while on the water. President of the ABA William Condon states, “There’s clearly a causal factor between boating accidents and drowning and alcohol.”
- Install carbon monoxide alarms on the boat. You do not have to be in the cabin of your boat to be exposed to a potential carbon monoxide accumulation. The National Safe Boating Council reminds boaters to keep alarms maintained on your boat and to never swim by the boat with your engine running. Just in case, know the first signs of carbon monoxide poisoning: headache, nausea, weakness, dizziness, and irritated eyes.
- Steer clear of distractions and other boats. The easiest way to avoid a collision is to stay alert while boating. The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary states that boaters should always give plenty of space to tugs, towboats, and larger vessels.
- Maintain your boat dock. Ensure that your dock wiring meets city code before launching for the season. You can also purchase devices to monitor potential electrical currents by your boat for increased safety throughout the summer. Avoid using metal ladders.