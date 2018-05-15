× Parker Moore wins special election in Limestone, Morgan Counties for Micky Hammon’s old seat

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – There will be a new state House Representative for parts of Morgan and Limestone Counties.

According to unofficial results, Republican Parker Moore beat Independent Pete Willis and Democrat Juanita Healy in the race for the District 4 seat, the post vacated by Micky Hammon after he pleaded guilty to mail fraud.

They all plan to ask for your vote once again, hoping to win a full four-year term during the general election in November. Willis is sending in a petition to get on the ballot, Healy is the only Democrat to qualify and Moore will face Tom Fredricks again in a primary on June 5.

The voting registration deadline for the primary is May 21.