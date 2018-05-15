Mars Hill comes up short against GW Long, finishes as Class 2A runner-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AL.com) - G.W. Long showed patience, and it paid off.

The Rebels (31-12) drew 10 walks from seven different Mars Hill (30-12) pitchers and walked away with the Blue Map, winning 11-4 to capture the Class 2A baseball state title at Montgomery's Riverwalk Stadium.

It's also the 15th state baseball title for the school, all since 1989.

"They seemed to be on a mission," G.W. Long coach Drew Miller said of his team.

The Rebels led 4-3 after three innings, but took control with two runs in the fourth and all but ended it with four more in the fifth. G.W. Long had only eight hits.

