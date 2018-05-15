× Man found dead inside his Florence apartment, police seek public’s help

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding the death of a Hispanic man found inside his apartment.

A press release, from Florence Police Department, says their patrol division responded to a medical assist call at 10:50 a.m. to 754 North Wood Avenue, on May 5. When police arrived, they discovered Jose Elliott D’Leon dead inside his apartment. Florence PD say he is not from the area and very little information is known about him.

Police are treating this case as a homicide investigation, according to the release.

If anyone has any information that can help in this case please contact Detective Kevin Jackson at (256) 760-6557 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP”, plus the message.