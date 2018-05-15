Huntsville store hosts royal wedding viewing party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- While people line the streets near Windsor Castle, you can watch the royal wedding from the comfort of home on WHNT News 19 with coverage starting at 3:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and continuous coverage without commercials from 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Or, you can join other 'royal fans' at a watch party here in Huntsville.

You're gonna have to get up pretty early to watch this wedding. A good amount of people are ready to help the couple celebrate the special day at Mint julep Market on Saturday at five in the morning. The store says pajamas are absolutely welcome.

"We feel like every southern woman loves a wedding. Whether we're talking about the bride's dress or what the mother-in-law is wearing, the flowers or all the people there, we love weddings. We really feel like Mint Julep Market is the home of southern hospitality and gift giving that's from the heart so we want to be part of this momentous occasion and we want to celebrate with our friends," says Hillary Dunham, the owner of Mint Julep Market.

Mimosas, tea, and scones are just a sampling of the refreshments wedding watchers can enjoy and the store has a selection of bridal items to shop from. A white aisle will also be rolled out adding another sweet connection to the celebration.

The store is expecting more wedding souvenirs to come in before Saturday. Guests are encouraged to wear their fascinators and most of all have a good time.

If you're working on building up your royal souvenier collection, there is no shortage of items on the internet...though some are definitely unique. These customizable bathing suits have Meghan and Harry's faces printed on them.

If you're a cereal fan, this box of Harry and Meghan's Wedding Rings will run you about $56. Half of all profits go to a charitable cause and on the back are cut out masks.

By now many know the engagement story of Harry proposing to Meghan while they were cooking a roast chicken. If you share their love of cooking, then this set of wooden spoons with the couple's faces laser printed onto the back may be for you!

If you happen to be in Windsor for the nuptuals, the KFC there will have a limited edition royal golden bucket. Only 50 buckets are available.