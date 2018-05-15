Fifth graders ease their fears about entering middle school with a “Merge Day”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON Ala. -- The transition into a new school can be nervewracking, especially that transition from elementary into middles school. But, a local middle school is helping ease the transition by introducing fifth graders of different schools to their future classmates, at a fun "merge day" event.

The fifth graders of Harvest Elementary and Madison Cross Roads came together at their future school, Sparkman Middle, to merge into one class.

"You know middle school is kind of a scary place. So we wanted to do something to allow the kids to come in, have a fun day," said the principal of Sparkman Middle School, Russ O'Rear. "Kind of ease some fears, and get to know some people."

Students wore merge day t-shirts and glasses, danced and played games. They also worked in small groups to discuss the successful transition into middle school.

The students got to ask their questions about middles school classes, teachers, bullies, and the ever important lunch menu.

Madison Cross Roads fifth grader, Carly White, says she is excited to learn that girls can play on the football team at Sparkman, she says she hopes to be a running back.

"I felt really good because I found out that girls weren't judged because of their weakness, that they were found of their strength," said White.

Students also got to leave their mark on the school with a mural of their handprints. The students say the merge day made them less nervous. This was Sparkman Middle School's first ever merge day event. The big day ended with a color run. The principal said it was a great way for students to develop connections early on.