Alabama Attorney General hosts ‘Faith Forum’ in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama Attorney General, Steve Marshall, made a stop in the Tennessee Valley Tuesday morning. It was a part of his fourth and final Faith Forum.

At The Rock Family Worship Center, AG Steve Marshall finished his series in Huntsville.

“We want to highlight some of those issues that we know are important in Alabama right now,” said Marshall. “The overdose deaths that we’re facing from opioids, the rise in the violent crime rate and also have many discussions about church security and what churches can do to be able to keep houses of worship safe.”

Attorney General Marshall says one way we, as a community, can help with these three challenges is through our churches and faith leaders.

“Sometimes we all too often sort of depend on government and others to be able to deal with these issues,” said Marshall. “What better people than our faith leaders to be able to make impacts on communities in a way to make us safer and allow people to live better lives?”

According to the Attorney General’s office, Alabama is ranking in the top 10 of states with high violent crime rates. Alabama is also at a 20-year high for violent crime in our state.

As for opioid addiction, Alabama ranks first in the nation for the number of painkiller prescriptions per capita.

Through statewide faith forums and community conversation, Marshall hopes those challenges can be treated with a proactive response.