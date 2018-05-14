Will Supreme Court’s ruling affect Alabama gambling laws?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The US Supreme Court ruled Monday that any state in the country should decide for itself if they want to allow sports gambling. The justices said it violated constitutional principles of state's rights.

Since the decision stock prices for gambling providers like Caesars Entertainment have gone up.

Many states have already passed laws preparing for the Supreme court's decision and several others are following suit as they prepare legislation to create legal sports betting.

But Alabama isn't in a rush to join them.

The lights and sounds of slot machines can only be found at a handful of tribal casinos in Alabama. The state has strict gaming regulations only allowing bingo and slots at these gaming establishments.

But does the Supreme Court ruling pave the way for sports betting in the state?

Attorney General Steve Marshall weighed in with a statement he released Monday saying, "In Alabama, sports gambling is already against the law and the court ruling does not alter that fact."

Congressman Robert Aderholt took a moment to sound off on what he thinks of the high court's ruling saying, "I believe that allowing sports betting, especially in college sports, would have a detrimental impact on the games, the institutions, and most importantly, the student-athletes. In addition, being able to rack up gambling debts by placing wagers on your cell phone, is a recipe for financial disaster."

When it comes to the future of sports betting, are fans in Alabama showing a desire for change? Maybe in some circles.

"I know from being in college that there is underground sports betting going on all over the state," Alabama Athletic Commission executive director Jody McCormick said.

But McCormick thinks creating a sports gaming industry in Alabama would be a gamble. "I don't think that the general public would have an appetite for sports gaming."

The National Council on Problem Gambling also released a statement.

A representative from the organization explained they predict many more people will develop gambling problems or worsen existing ones unless steps are taken to minimize risks.