× Pose for a 3-D Selfie at new studio in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new shop in Hampton Cove is offering people a chance to see and even hold themselves in 3-D.

The Taylor family is hoping 3-D models of your loved ones will be the future of collectible keepsakes.

Patrick Taylor has never been shy about new technology. So when he saw and held a 3-D printout of himself on the west coast, he wanted to bring the idea to Huntsville.

“I took it to work and all of the women said, ‘oh that’s wonderful,’ because it had so much detail in it,” said Deborah Taylor.

The family opened 3-D Selfies, a studio in Hampton Cove, where people can order printouts of themselves and loved ones.

“It’s very portable which is what we like about it,” explained Patrick. A customer just has to step into the 3-D scanner booth, where about 20 cameras photograph the person from all angles. Then a 3-D model is created.

Never saw myself in 3D before. Toured @3DSelfies in Huntsville this evening. I'll tell you more about how it works coming up on @whnt at 10. pic.twitter.com/dfYHBxKoF7 — Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) May 15, 2018

“We had a great Mother’s Day because a lot of dads were looking for something to give their spouse or moms,” said Patrick.

The models are printed and carved out of sandstone at a shop in California. People can include their kids and pets into different size creations. “Selfies will never take the place of pictures, but it will add something to it,” said Deborah.

3-D Selfies is hosting an open house at their shop on Friday from 5 – 7 p.m. The Taylors’ son says he hopes the technology can eventually be used so people can create their own avatar for video games.