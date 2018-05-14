Plant a culinary herb garden and enjoy the flavorful results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all know about different culinary herbs used to season our food, but not everyone has ventured so far as to create their own herb garden. Here are some tips for starting one for yourself.

Start with herbs you're familiar with, like those on a pizza: oregano, basil, parsley, and garlic chives. You can plant your herb garden in a raised bed, in the ground, or in pots. Start with some good potting soil and add a little organic fertilizer. Make sure you don't plant them any deeper than they are growing in their original pots. Water every day or two as necessary, and when it's time to cook, trim off a few leaves and stems, chop, and add to your dish. Enjoy!

Have a gardening question? Use the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries. We may feature this in an upcoming Garden Tips segment!