Mars Hill loses game one of the 2A baseball championship series in 11 innings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AL.com) - Things didn't start out well for G.W. Long, but it sure ended well.

Slade Simmons' bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 11th lifted G.W. Long to a 7-6 victory over Mars Hill in Game 1 of the Class 2A championship series tonight at Montgomery's Paterson Field.

"The kids never quit and never give up," G.W. Long coach Drew Miller said.

The victory puts the Rebels (30-12) within one victory of repeating as the 2A champ and a 15th championship in school history.

