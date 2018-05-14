× Man threatens to blow up ex-wife’s home in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a house where they say a man is threatening to blow up the home of his ex-wife.

Officials say a man announced the threat at a nearby venue called “The Point” located in eastern Colbert County. He claims to have dynamite and a pistol, however, authorities say they do not know if he indeed has both.

The house is located on Rivers Road. Officials are evacuating nearby residents.