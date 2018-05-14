Madison City Schools open up re-enrollment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADSION, Ala. – The time has come for parents and guardians to re-enroll their children into school for Madison City. This process is to make sure students who are going to Madison City Schools are actually zoned for the school district.

Madison City Schools is cracking down on the number of people falsifying their address to attend their schools. Superintendent Robby Parker said they would love to take every child that wants to attend their schools, but they simply can`t.

"We already in the city of Madison have one of the highest class sizes in the state. The reason is we are such a fast growing city and we spend a lot of money," Superintendent Robby Parker explained.

Wherever someone lives, their tax dollars go to that home-zoned school.

"If a child lives in another district and goes to school in the City of Madison, the taxes that their family are paying goes to that home school district. That is very impactful and hurtful to the citizens," Parker said.

Parker said for the 2017-2018 school year more than 250 students had to be asked to go back to their home-zoned school. He said each child in Madison City School`s costs about $2,000 to educate. Which equals about $500,000 that the school system was paying for those 250 plus students.

"Daily we find people who are not in our school district and we alert them. We`re not hateful to them. We call them in to see if there was a mistake," Parker said.

Parker said they would like for parents to re-enroll their students by the end of June. This will give them enough time to properly staff for the next school year.

Parker said re-enrollment also gives parents a chance to update any of their information if it has changed.

He said if you have trouble re-enrolling online; you can make an appointment at the central office for assistance.

To re-enroll your child; click here.