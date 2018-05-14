× Madison City Council adopts Transportation Plan through 2040

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Council acknowledged, and heard more Monday, about the Planning Commission’s adoption of the 2040 Transportation Master Plan. This plan will be used to guide the city through its next series of road improvements.

Mayor Paul Finley said the transportation plan is the result of a study the city paid a consultant to lead. That study, part of a process that went on for more than a year, identified the places where the city should focus to alleviate traffic problems now, and in the future.

The study addressed capacity improvements, new traffic signals, bike lanes, and sidewalks as things the city should spend its money to work on.

“We are going to make a difference in traffic based on the study,” said Finley. “I think the biggest thing is we listened to our public, but we wanted to make sure it correlated with what an independent consultant said we could make the biggest difference.”

The Madison City Council recently added several road projects to the capital improvement plan list for bond proceeds, as a result of what the traffic study recommended:

Widening Hughes Road to four lanes (with a center turn lane) from Plaza Boulevard to Millsford Drive, and modify the traffic signal at Eastview Drive – $6.6 million

Widening Sullivan Road to four lanes (with a center turn lane) from Madison Boulevard to Kyser Boulevard, and install traffic signals at West Dublin Drive and Royal Drive – $5.5 million

Widen Huntsville Brownsferry Road to three lanes from Burgreen Road to County Line Road, and modify the intersection for a right turn lane and install a roundabout – $2.6 million

Now, these have been added to the CIP list, engineers have started design work to get these underway.

“One other thing the transportation study found is it’s not always about roads,” Finley explained, “but a lot of times in Madison, it’s about intersections. Being able to add turn lanes.”

He said Madison often finds traffic bogged down at the red lights, and the goal is to change that.

“A lot of times, improving intersections is how we are going to move traffic. We can get down the roads, but we can’t get traffic through the intersections. We know there are multiple areas where we can make a difference there.”

The Madison City Council has already approved adding 5 people to its Public Works department to see if it can do some that work on its own.

“We can do some of this ourselves, saving time and money. What everybody wants is to be able to get through our city more effectively. We’re working on that,” Finley said.