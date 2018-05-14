× Huntsville shooting sends one man to the hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One man was rushed to Huntsville Hospital after being shot late Sunday night.

The shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Binford Drive near Seminole Drive.

Huntsville Police & emergency crews were called to building 226 on Binford Drive.

Once they arrived, they found a man in his late teens or early twenties who had been shot once in the chest.

He was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he is in serious, but stable condition.

Huntsville police say the shooting happened outside the apartments on Binford.

They are looking for two men, one who witnesses say had a mask, and another man with a mustache.

Police say they were called to the same apartment around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night for a fight call, but they cannot say if the two calls are related.

They do believe the shooting victim may have been robbed as well.

If you have any information about the shooting on Binford Drive, you are asked to call Huntsville Police.