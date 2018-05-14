× Fayetteville Police looking for missing teenager from New Market

FAYETTEVILLE, Ala. — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager.

Michella Williams, 17, was last seen leaving her place of employment in Fayetteville 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

Police describe her as a black female, 5’04” tall, 140 pounds.

She has black hair and was last seen in a ponytail wearing blue jeans, a green shirt, green tennis shoes, glasses and a Goodwill jacket.

If anyone has any information on Michella’s whereabouts, contact Fayetteville police at 931-433-4522, or Detective Sergeant Afisov at 931-212-0098.