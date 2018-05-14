15 public safety bomb technicians honored in memorial service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - During this National Police Week, Redstone Arsenal is recognizing the men and women who work one of the dangerous jobs in the country --- public service bomb technicians.

A tribute took place Monday, honoring bomb techs killed in the line of duty.

The service took place at the Hazardous Devices School on Redstone Arsenal.

Each was recognized for giving their life to service.

"It means a lot to the families throughout America who have lost loved ones," said Director of HDS, John Stewart. "For us to take time out of our busy schedule today to remember them and then we'll never forget them."

Each name was echoed by the ringing of the bell.

Darrel Kandil has spent 27 years of his life as a bomb technician and says it's an honor to ring the bell and remember the individual as well as the sacrifice made.

"It's so dynamic that you have to kind of grab the bottom of the bell just to calm it down, it's got a lot of energy, you can equate that to bomb technicians," said Kandil. "For what we do, there's a lot of energy and most bomb technicians are type-A personalities and they do this for the love of the job."

Current bomb tech students laid roses at the base of the memorial site. They represent the 15 people who made the choice to move toward danger for others in their communities.