Unsettled tropical weather dumping rain over Florida

It’s the season for college graduation celebrations as well as late spring/early summer vacation travel plans.

If you’re jetting off to Florida for a trip to the theme parks — or just a few relaxing days at the beach — you may want to pack the umbrella and rain parkas and leave the sunglasses at home.

The National Hurricane Center has outlined a broad area of unsettled weather just to the west of Florida, courtesy of an upper level low pressure system that is swirling off the coast of the Sunshine State. This low will generate gusty winds as well as heavy rain as it moves north towards the Florida panhandle.

There is a small chance that this area of unsettled weather will organize into a tropical cyclone or sub-tropical cyclone over the next several days.

What is the difference between the two? True tropical cyclones have a closed center of circulation, which indicates that the system is becoming more organize (a sign of strengthening within the overall storm). Tropical disturbances have open areas of circulation, known as a “wave” or “trough”.

Regardless, the impact would be the same whether it organizes or not: Gusty winds and heavy rain will impact Florida, Georgia, and much of Alabama as well as southern middle Tennessee.