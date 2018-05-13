The Catalyst hosting program about how to do business with the State of Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Do you sell goods or services the State of Alabama buys? If so, this event is for you. This program includes information on how to do business with the State of Alabama, followed by an opportunity to network directly with representatives from various State departments.
'Doing Business with the State of Alabama" takes place on June 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Jackson Center at 6001 Moquin Drive, Huntsville, Ala. 35806. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.
Invited State Departments:
- Alcohol Control Board
- Department of Commerce
- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
- Department of Corrections
- Department of Economic & Community Affairs
- Department of Finance
- Department of Human Resources
- Department of Labor
- Department of Medicaid
- Department of Mental Health
- Department of Military
- Department of Public Health
- Department of Purchasing
- Department of Senior Services
- Department of Transportation
- Emergency Management Agency
- Governor Ivey's Office of Minority Affairs
- Law Enforcement Agency
- National Federation of Independent Business Alabama
- Office of Information Technology
- Senior Services
- Small Business Administration
- State Banking Department
- US Army Corps of Engineer
- Veteran Affairs
For more information and to register for this event, go to 'Upcoming Programs' on their website. You can also email techrich@catalystcenter.org.