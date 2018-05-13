The Catalyst hosting program about how to do business with the State of Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Do you sell goods or services the State of Alabama buys? If so, this event is for you. This program includes information on how to do business with the State of Alabama, followed by an opportunity to network directly with representatives from various State departments.

'Doing Business with the State of Alabama" takes place on June 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Jackson Center at 6001 Moquin Drive, Huntsville, Ala. 35806. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.

Invited State Departments:

Alcohol Control Board

Department of Commerce

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Department of Corrections

Department of Economic & Community Affairs

Department of Finance

Department of Human Resources

Department of Labor

Department of Medicaid

Department of Mental Health

Department of Military

Department of Public Health

Department of Purchasing

Department of Senior Services

Department of Transportation

Emergency Management Agency

Governor Ivey's Office of Minority Affairs

Law Enforcement Agency

National Federation of Independent Business Alabama

Office of Information Technology

Senior Services

Small Business Administration

State Banking Department

US Army Corps of Engineer

Veteran Affairs

For more information and to register for this event, go to 'Upcoming Programs' on their website. You can also email techrich@catalystcenter.org.