Rain & Storms Return This Week

So far this May we’ve only picked up .25″ of rain in Huntsville, putting us 1.82 inches behind on the month’s ‘normal’ rainfall so far. For better or worse, we’ll finally get some rain around here this coming week.

We stay dry through Mother’s Day, and most of Monday too, as high pressure stays in control of our weather. Beyond Monday though a messier weather pattern sets up. A weak disturbance in the Gulf will pull in more moisture and spark off scattered showers and storms.

The Gulf system that will help bring in moisture will stall out through midweek, keeping rain and storms around each day from Tuesday through next weekend. Storms will be hit-and-miss most days, but where they hit they could bring heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail.

Most of the Tennessee Valley will come away with 1-1.5 inches of rain in the next 7 days, but isolated communities could get soaked by those heavy downpours and pick up closer to 2 inches.

The rain will keep temperatures from rising as easily as they have this weekend, but we won’t see a significant cool down; highs through the week will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

