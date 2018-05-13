Madison County board member Shere Rucker talks budget and decision not to build Monrovia High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Just last week our Leadership Perspectives interview featured Madison County Schools Superintendent Matt Massey. After that interview, Madison County board member, Shere Rucker contacted WHNT News 19.

She came on the program not for the board, but as one board member. Rucker discussed the decision "not" to spend millions of dollars on a new high school in the Monrovia area.

She says spending the millions of dollars saved on infrastructure needs throughout the system and while that helps to solve problems in the now, it won't do a thing to be ready for the growth needs in the next few years.