× Woman dies in Jacksonville plane crash

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — A plane crash in Jacksonville Saturday night claimed the life of a Georgia woman according to authorities.

A Facebook post by the Jacksonville Fire Department said crews responded to an aircraft that crashed in a wooded area near Scotty Lane just after 8 p.m. Authorities said the woman was the daughter of the pilot.

According to our news partners at AL.com, Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown identified her as 27-year-old Stefanie Fasselin of Peachtree City, Ga. The pilot was flown to a Huntsville hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

NTSB investigating crash of a BE-33/A airplane in Jacksonville, AL. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 13, 2018

Officials said the aircraft involved in the incident was a single-engine Beech BE-35. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the crash.