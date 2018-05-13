New York dog recovering after eating food stuffed with pins

Manhattan, NY (WPIX) — A golden retriever ate inch-long pins buried deep in discarded food, intended to harm her, at a Fort Tryon Park in Manhattan, but now she’s fighting back in her recovery.

Owner Terence Doherty said the 6-year-old English cream golden retriever named Murphy is alert and happy, a day after surgery to remove eight sharp pins from her stomach.

“I opened her mouth and there was a pin stuck to the roof of her mouth,” Doherty said.

Those inch-long pins, the ones used by tailors, were found laced in food left out on a path in Fort Tryon Park, perhaps maliciously placed in half eaten garbage by someone who wanted to harm dogs or other animals in the upper Manhattan park.

“It’s really an evil, horrible person who would do this,” Doherty said. “No one deserves that.”

Doherty said Murphy picked up the first set of pins in some kind of bird carcass she ate in the park on Monday.

Then, in the same area of the park near Billings Lawn off of the Fort Washington Avenue entrance, Murphy scarfed down a half eaten burrito, tin foil and all, the next day.

It wasn’t until Murphy passed two of the pins on a walk Wednesday that Doherty knew she had eaten them.

The dog was rushed to her vet at Lincoln Square Veterinary Hospital for X-rays followed by emergency surgery.

“Why would someone put pins in a burrito?” Dr. Hilary Jones, Murphy’s vet at Lincoln Square, said. “Yes, it was definitely life-threatening.”

Police and the ASPCA are now looking into who may have planted the pins in the discarded food and why.

And with that comes a warning to all dog owners and walkers in Fort Tryon Park.

“Be extra vigilant,” Jones said. “Maybe don’t let your dog be off leash.”

Murphy is expected to make a full recovery as the hunt continues for who’s responsible.

