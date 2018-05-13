Man killed in early morning burglary in Decatur, officials investigating

DECATUR, Ala. — A young man is dead after a burglary resulting in a homicide early Sunday morning according to the Decatur Police Department.

Authorities say the Trinity Police Department received a call around 2:15 a.m. about a burglary in progress on Creek Meadow Drive. Officials say that as police responded, multiple shots were fired inside the house and when officers arrived on the scene, they learned that an unidentified man broke into the back of the home and armed himself with a knife.

Two people were injured in the struggle and an unidentified man was shot and passed away from injuries on the scene according to authorities.

The Decatur Police Department say they were asked to take over the investigation due to a family conflict. They, along with Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn, are attempting to identify the man who died in the incident.