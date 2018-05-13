28-year-old man passes away in fatal motorcycle accident in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. — A 28-year-old man is dead after a fatal motorcycle accident on Nick Davis Road according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc.

HEMSI says they received a call around 12:11 p.m. on Sunday and responded to the location between Wall Triana Blvd. and Old Railroad Bed Rd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and another car was involved in the matter according to officials.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they assisted Alabama State Troopers in the incident. Details are limited at this time and we will continue to update this story.