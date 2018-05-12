“We’ll always be together, no matter where we go” – Triplets graduate from Oakwood University in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Students from Oakwood University in Huntsville received their degrees Saturday. Among the graduates were the Davidson sisters, a set of triplets.

It was an unexpected blessing for Jina Davidson and her husband more than 20 years ago, when found out they were having three daughters.

"What we do for one, we have to do for all," Jina said.

The Davidson family, originally from Dayton, Ohio, gathered in Huntsville to celebrate Brina, Brittny and Bresean. Since birth, the girls have never been apart. Now that graduation is over, they know they'll have to go their separate ways.

"We'll always be together, no matter where we go," Bresean said.

"I've enjoyed this journey, and I know we won't be too far from each other. We can't live like that," Brina said.

The girls said they're ready for the next chapter of their lives, even if it takes a helpful nudge from mom.

"Four and no more. Love you, Oakwood, but I'm glad it's over," Jina said.

Bresean is graduating with a journalism degree, Brittny wants to be a physical therapist, while Brina says she's going into marketing.