North Alabama chapter of the Public Relations Council of Alabama accepting applications for 2018 PRo Bono Project

When you think pro bono, you probably think about free legal advice. But attorneys aren’t the only professionals who offer free help. The North Alabama chapter of the Public Relations Council of Alabama (NAPRCA) is dedicated to helping local non-profits make the most of their impact in the community.

The NAPRCA is looking for local non-profit organizations seeking assistance in their public relations/marketing outreach efforts. Coined the PRo Bono Project, this annual initiative provides voluntary assistance to the selected non-profit requesting additional resources in their communication and outreach efforts.

Examples of communication services provided will vary, depending on the non-profit chosen, but could include:

Plans for internal and external communication outreach

Media relations

Tactical recommendations

Social media analysis

Community engagement plans

Event planning and more.

Previous organizations selected for the PRo Bono Project include the Crisis Services of North Alabama, Better Business Bureau, the ARC of Morgan County, and Still Serving Veterans.

The NAPRCA’s PRo Bono Project is open to 501c3 non-profits located in Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, Sand Mountain and the Shoals.

The application window to apply will be open until May 20th. To apply, click here. Call 256-684-2166 for more information.

The North Alabama chapter was established in 1973 and is one of six state chapters in the Public Relations Council of Alabama. NAPRCA has over 100 professional and student members from Huntsville to the Shoals, representing corporations, nonprofits, government agencies, educational institutions, media, advertising and PR firms as well as solo practitioners.