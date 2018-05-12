‘Movers for Moms’ helps support mothers in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With Mother’s Day around the corner, a local business wanted to make sure mothers in need felt loved and supported. Two Men and A Truck teamed up with the Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville for their annual Movers for Moms program.

“It’s for mom’s who are running from certain situations like domestic violence or homelessness or have a child in tow,” said Stephanie Mills of Two Men and A Truck.

Organizers set up a wish list at participating Kroger locations to ask for items such as new socks, body wash, toothpaste, towels and feminine products.

“We ended up getting more than 10,000 donations and that’s not even including the cash and check donations that were given to us,” said Mills.

All of the items were sent to the Owen’s House shelter to help build Mother’s Day baskets for the moms that reside there.

“I was out there in the wilderness, homeless at one point, and a bottle of shampoo was like gold,” said Patty Moody, resident advisor of the shelter.

The rescue mission said they’re overwhelmed with the amount of love and support the community provided this year. Moody said they have enough supplies to last an entire year.

“It’s affecting 100 women and children here today, but it’ll be affecting many hundreds more.”

The mothers at the shelter also received a day of pampering that included makeovers.