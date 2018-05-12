Heart of the Valley YMCA hosts summer camps for kids of all ages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

School is almost out and that means summer camps are open for business! The Heart of the Valley YMCA is hosting several for all ages.

The camp aims to make downtime from school fun and healthy. Heart of the Valley YMCA is comprised of three branches, three early childhood education centers and a camp.

Since 1910, the YMCA has continued to support the needs of the growing and diverse communities through quality programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. The YMCA camp programs are conveniently located in Huntsville, Madison, and Guntersville.

YMCA camp options include:

Day & Overnight Camp at YMCA Camp Cha-La-Kee (Guntersville)

Summer Day Camps (Huntsville and Madison)

School Holiday Camps (Huntsville and Madison)

Sports Camps (Huntsville and Madison)

You can learn more information about the camps and their programs here.