× 14-year-old Georgia boy dies after drowning at Little River Canyon National Preserve

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. –The Cherokee County coroner confirmed a 14-year-old boy from Georgia died Saturday at Little River Canyon National Preserve.

Officials said they were called to a possible drowning near Martha Falls around 1:30 p.m. They said the teen went under the water and never resurfaced. Around 3:15 p.m. officials said his body was recovered downstream from where the incident occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton.

First responders from Dekalb Ambulance Service, Dekalb County Rescue Squad, US National Park Rangers, Fisher Rescue Team, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Water Patrol Division and Aviation division all helped with the search.

The teen is a student at Rome City School System in Rome, GA. Authorities have not released his name.