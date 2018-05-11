West Morgan girls fall short of first state title in program history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - Tara Katz made sure Carter Tuck got a state championship in her first season as the Eagles' coach.

Katz scored four goals to lead Montgomery Academy to a 5-0 victory over West Morgan in today's Class 1A-3A girls soccer championship game at Huntsville's John Hunt Park.

"She came in and really got to know us," Katz said. "She's been awesome. She coaches us so well."

Montgomery Academy (20-3) has won back-to-back state titles and captured three state titles in the last four seasons, all with Katz as the team's leading offensive weapon.

"Tara, she's not just an offensive player," Tuck said. "I definitely see her as an all-around player. … She never quits."

