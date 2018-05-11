West Morgan boys get shut out by Westminster-Oak Mountain in 1A-3A title game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - Two Westminster-Oak Mountain players opted for a sneak attack, trying to douse coach Christian Adkins with the water bucket just before the trophy presentation.

"They missed mostly," Adkins said. "My shoes are wet."

That was about the only thing the Knights missed in tonight's 2-0 victory over West Morgan (20-3) in the Class 1A-3A boys soccer championship game at Huntsville's John Hunt Park.

Houston Likens scored on a header in the first half on an assist from John Richardson, Matthew Wilson scored a second-half goal, and goalkeeper Brodie Winks made nine saves.

