Two present counterfeit checks at a bank, leads to six arrests in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Six people have been arrested after officers were notified of counterfeit checks at a local bank on Thursday, according to a press release.

Police say two Huntsville residents presented fake checks in an attempt to cash them. When officers apprehended the perpetrators they learned of four more subjects from Atlanta who were involved. Police were able to receive a description of the vehicle they were traveling in and later tracked them down on John T Reid Parkway. One of the suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot, after a traffic stop. Officers were able to capture the individual shortly afterward.

They soon discovered multiple tools within the vehicle to produce counterfeit checks: laptop, printer and blank checks.

Officers report the four Georgia natives came to Alabama earlier that day, found the two Alabama natives and recruited them to cash the fraud checks.

Willie Trice, 27 of Atlanta, was charged with Possession of a Forgery Device, and Fleeing to Elude.

Colundria Seats, 41 of Atlanta GA was charged with Possession of a Forgery Device.

Jamil Weaver, 18 of Atlanta GA was charged with Possession of a Forgery Device.

Shawnta Evans, 29 of Atlanta GA was charged with Possession of a Forgery Device.

Tracy Burrel, 30 of Huntsville AL was charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd,

Cortez Petty, 27 of Huntsville AL was charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument.

All six are in the Jackson County jail. Bond has not been set at this time.