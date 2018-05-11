× Tuscumbia business raided; illegal gaming machines seized

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Authorities in Colbert County said they gave them every opportunity to stop the illegal activities. Friday morning, a multi-jurisdictional raid took place at a business in Tuscumbia accused of promoting gambling.

One by one, gambling machines were unloaded into a storage facility in Colbert County. Just after 9 a.m., law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Fuel City gas station on U.S. Highway 72 West. Sheriff Frank Williamson says they have been watching the business for several months.

“We gave him more than one chance,” stated Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson. “We gave him several chances. It’s one of those things that they just didn’t heed our word.”

Sheriff Williamson said he personally spoke with the business owner, and sent a follow-up letter stating the gambling machines were illegal. The sheriff said previous machines were pulled out for a short time, but came back in recent weeks. They found ten machines inside Fuel City on Friday. Authorities estimate each machine was bringing in hundreds of dollars a week.

“People are putting money in them that they can’t afford, that’s what hurts,” Williamson explained. “There are kids out there that’s going hungry because somebody is using their money.”

Sheriff Williamson said he wants other business owners to take note of Friday’s raid. If they have any gambling machines, they better get rid of them.

Charges against the business owner are pending and no arrest has been made at this time. Those charges will likely include promoting illegal gambling.

To report illegal gaming machines in Colbert County, you can contact the sheriff’s office.