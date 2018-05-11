Randolph boys win second straight 4A-5A state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - The drama from last year's Randolph-Briarwood Christian championship showdown wasn't present in the rematch, but the Raiders' jubilation returned in full force.

Randolph cruised to a 5-1 victory to claim the Class 4A-5A title tonight at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. The Raiders edged Briarwood 3-2 last year on a goal with 13 minutes left in the match.

Randolph has won the championship in three of the past four seasons and now have eight Blue Maps, which ties Grissom for second most in AHSAA history. John Carroll has 10.

