Hot Weekend! Temperature soar, and so does the heat index for Mother’s Day

Huntsville hit 90ºF for the second-straight day Friday, and we’ve got at least three more before it gets any cooler with a good chance of scattered showers and storms next week.

In the meantime, it’s just hot! Expect highs between 90ºF and 93ºF and a ‘feels like’ temperature as high as 94ºF during the hottest part of the afternoons on Saturday and Sunday.

Hot and dry for Mother’s Day: The ‘average’ high for Mother’s Day (May 13th) is 81ºF in Huntsville; our forecast high of 92ºF comes within two degrees of the record-hottest May 13th of 94ºF set in 1962!

Hitting the lake this weekend? While the lakes are still a little cool for swimming, the air will be hot and relatively still this weekend. The breeze picks up for around 5 to 10 miles per hour on average; a few gusts may exceed 15 miles per hour during the middle of the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain, storms, and stiff breezes stay away this weekend, but next weekend may be a different story.

Rain and storms more likely soon: We are getting to the point where we need a little bit of rain just to keep the grass green. May 2018 is among the top 10% of driest starts to the month on record going back to 1894 with only 0.25” of rain in the bucket at Huntsville International Airport.

We see a better chance of widely scattered storms developing early next week and better coverage of storms in general all week long. Here’s the catch: rain will come in an unevenly, scattered manner. That means some of us get a little, some get a lot, and a few may even miss out completely in North Alabama.

A weak upper-air low moves north from the Gulf of Mexico and sits over the region from Monday through the end of the week. That will bring a chance of scattered storms on a daily basis through next weekend.

