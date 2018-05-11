HEMSI warns of hot weather-related emergencies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Temperatures are expected to spike near 90 degrees this weekend across the Valley. It's a drastic change that first responders want you to take seriously.

If you're braving the heat this weekend, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services wants you to be prepared in case of a heat-related emergency.

"They're going to be outside doing physical labor," said Don Webster with HEMSI. "We're in that time of year people are doing yard work, lawn work."

Working out in the heat can cause heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and even a heat stroke. Although, you can limit your chances of a heat-related emergency by doing some prep work.

"If you can prehydrate yourself, if you know you're going to be out working and there's a lot of work to do or even in your job," said Webster.

What you wear can also keep you cool.

"Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing," said Webster. "Make sure you've got some kind of visor or head cover."

Webster says it's important to stay hydrated throughout the day and to steer clear of one type of drink.

"Most definitely stay away from the alcoholic type beverages because all that does is really dehydrate you," said Webster.