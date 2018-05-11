× Escapee from Tuscumbia caught in Morgan County

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Tuscumbia Police say a man who escaped from the Colbert County Jail more than a week ago has been captured. Justin Tyler Whitman is currently in the Morgan County Jail on drug charges.

Police say Whitman and another man escaped jail on the evening of Tuesday, May 1.

He was serving time for unpaid traffic tickets and a misdemeanor drug conviction.

We don’t know the particulars on how he was caught, but Tuscumbia Police tell us he was taken into custody Thursday night. We’ll update you as soon as we can track down more information.