E-liquid, e-cigarette companies receiving backlash for kid-friendly packaging

The Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission are keeping their eyes on 13 companies, accusing manufacturers, distributors and retailers of selling e-liquids used in e-cigarettes with labeling and packaging that entices children. Each of the companies received a warning letter.

Several of these companies were also cited for illegally selling products to minors. You can check out which businesses received warnings by visiting www.fda.gov.

The FDA and the FTC requested responses from the companies within 15 working days. They must tell the agencies what steps they are taking to address the FDA and FTC concerns.

Officials say the continuing rise of popularity with smokeless tobacco devices is directly related to an increase in calls to poison controls centers and visits to emergency rooms.

According to the National Poison Data System, there were a total of 8,269 e-cigarette and liquid nicotine exposures among children younger than six -years-old between January 2012 and April 2017. Exposure or ingestion of e-liquids can cause death from cardiac arrest, as well as seizure, coma, and respiratory arrest.