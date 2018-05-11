× Donnie Marsh resigns as Alabama A&M’s head men’s basketball coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Donnie Marsh is resigning as Alabama A&M’s head men’s basketball coach. A&M made the announcement on Friday, and released this statement. “Alabama A&M University has accepted the resignation of head men’s basketball coach Donnie Marsh. A search for a new head men’s basketball coach will begin immediately.”

In two seasons with the Bulldogs Marsh had just five wins. Last year the team lost its first 13 games, and finished with a 3-27 record. Marsh took over at Alabama A&M following the 2015-16 campaign, replacing former head coach Willie Hayes. The Bulldogs have not had a winning season since it won the SWAC championship in 2005, that was also the year the team made the only NCAA tournament appearance in school history.