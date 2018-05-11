Crossville Fire Dept. fundraiser set for Saturday celebrates the life of a firefighter killed on duty

CROSSVILLE, Ala. — On its surface, you wouldn’t think a fundraiser for a DeKalb County fire department is much more than that, but it’s the tenth year of celebrating a life.

The name Cody Renfroe and memories go hand-in-hand at the Crossville Fire Department.

“He was a mechanic, real into cars, drag race, stuff like that,” explained firefighter John Word, “He was one of those people, just a fun time to be around.”

“In October 2008, Cody was killed in a house fire in Oak Hill. We were paged out for a structure fire with entrapment.”

That day is as fresh as yesterday.

Cody is still a part of the department. His name is on the equipment. Pictures of him are inside. His locker sits alongside the others.

Every year for the past ten years the community and the surrounding areas support an event that was Cody’s dream. “He always had the idea that putting a car show together would be the ideal fundraiser for the fire department,” Word explained.

So, the Cody Renfroe Rod Run was born months after he died in the line of duty. “We don’t call it a memorial, it’s more of a celebration of life,” Word said.

It’s grown, drawing in thousands of people. All of the proceeds go to the fire department. “It really has become hopefully what he sought it out to be,” Word said.

A firefighter’s job is to help the community. Well, Cody is still doing that.

The tenth annual Cody Renfroe Rod Run is Saturday, May 12. It starts at 4:00 p.m. at the Crossville City Park on Alabama 68. Admission is free. There will be food, kids entertainment, and other activities. All of the proceeds go to the Crossville Fire Department.