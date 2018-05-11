$2 million worth of meth found in car’s gas tank in Texas, Alabama man charged with manufacturing

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Police found nearly $2 million worth of meth concealed in the gas tank of a car in Texas.

Round Rock Police Dept. officials say they made the mammoth bust Saturday morning during a traffic stop along Interstate 35.

A Round Rock officer became suspicious when the people in the car told conflicting stories, according to police. A K-9 then searched the car and gave a positive alert.

A closer inspection revealed that the gas tank had been modified to conceal items – in this case, 71 pounds of meth, according to a news release.

Police arrested the car’s driver, 36-year-old Leon Fields, of Theodore, Alabama, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

Fields was booked on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

The passenger wasn’t charged, according to the paper.