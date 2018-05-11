Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department: 14-year-old in custody after shooting another student in arm with rifle at California high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMDALE, CA (KTLA)

A 14-year-old student is being detained after shooting another student in the arm with a rifle at Highland High School in Palmdale Friday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies were sent to the school located in the 39000 block of West 25th Street after receiving a report of a man with a gun on campus, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Bob Boese said.

The incident was reported at about 7 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Department, which later stated that one person had been hospitalized after being shot in the arm at the school.

The victim, whose age has not been released, was in stable condition, authorities tweeted.

Deputies initially received a calls of an "active shooter" on the campus and responded within 5 minutes, Capt. Darren Harris said.

Authorities learned a 14-year-old student with a rifle had fired and struck another student in the arm, Harris said.

The shooter fled the campus with the gun, which was later recovered, and the teen was taken into custody, Harris said.

The incident was sparked by a dispute between two students, the Los Angeles Timesreported.

The suspect was apprehended near Vons grocery store in Palmdale, CNN reported.

The school was "cleared by deputies," the department said about 9 a.m. An active investigation was ongoing.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials were responding to a shooting at the school, the agency tweeted.

The activity sparked a frenzy on social media and in national news media, with repeated use of the term "active shooter," though authorities told KTLA they were not describing the situation that way.

Superintendent Raul Maldonado wrote in an alert on the website for Palmdale School District that there was a "confirmed ... active shooter" at Highland High. Palmdale School District runs elementary and middle schools in Palmdale, but Highland High School is part of the Antelope Valley Union High School District, which operates several high schools in the broader area.

All of Palmdale School District's campuses were on lockdown "until the situation is confirmed as safe for our students, teachers staff and parents," Maldonado said.

A concerned parent waiting near the school for her son said that she got a text from him saying he heard a gunshot and that he had locked himself in a classroom.

She said her son was still at the school and she was waiting to hear updates about when he was going to come out.

“It’s scary, I don’t know what to feel,” Ana Salazar told KTLA. “It’s something I never expected to happen.”

Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Department searched the campus of Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale, about 6 miles east of Highland High, after a report of "shots heard."

"Deputies have searched the campus. School is clear. So far, no evidence of crime," the Sheriff's Department tweeted of Manzanita Elementary.