Tonight at 10:00: A Survivor Story

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Loni Cleve is like so many women in the Tennessee Valley. She works full time as the Digital Sales Manager for WHNT News 19, but she’s also a wife, mother, daughter and friend.

And she is a survivor of sexual assault.

More than 60 percent of sexual assaults are never reported to law enforcement. In the cases that are reported, the victims often remain anonymous.

Loni is choosing to tell her story of survival. She wants other sexual assault victims to know that they are not alone.

Her newest mission is driven by a simple 10-minute errand on July 28, 2017, that morphed into a defining moment.

“It was 11:00 a.m. on a Friday,” she said. “We had clients that were in town that had flown in. So whenever we have clients that are coming in, I like to go get them something proper and southern.”

Loni parked in the Clinton Avenue Garage in downtown Huntsville, rushed across the street to make a few purchases and hustled back to her car before her meeting with those clients.

“I had a humongous purse, I had a humongous bag, I had a very big umbrella and I had very big heels,” she said. “I walked across the street and decided to take the stairs and as I was going up the stairwell, I saw someone. And my gut said ‘notice.'”

