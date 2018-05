CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — The Cullman Police Department needs help finding the owner of a dog that was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning. They say it happened near the intersection of Main Ave. SW and Lessman St. SW.

Authorities say the dog is a Belgian Malinois.

If you are the owner or if you know who the owner may be you are asked to contact the Cullman Police Department at 256-734-1434 or the Cullman Veterinary Hospital at 256-734-2181.