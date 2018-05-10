× Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen coming to Foley

FOLEY, Ala. — Paula Deen and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians announced plans to open Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at the OWA resort in Foley.

OWA is one of the diverse business holdings of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Alabama’s only federally recognized Tribe.

“OWA has continued to build upon its vision of creating an authentic southern resort by sourcing top notch shopping, dining and entertainment experiences,” said Greg Rawls, Director of Business Development for Creek Indian Enterprises/OWA. “Adding a family-style restaurant to OWA’s ever expanding lineup creates even more excitement for our guests. From the 6+ million annual leisure travelers and sports teams to our ever supportive locals, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen delivers quality food, service, and experience at a great value that everyone can enjoy.”

The resort spans 520 acres and includes a 21 ride amusement park, an indoor arcade, a 150-room Marriott TownePlace Suites, 16 outdoor Sports Fields, 65,000 sq. ft. indoor Event Center, and 168,000 sq. ft. of retail and dining opportunities.

“I’m so looking forward to teaming up with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and Phoenix Hospitality & Entertainment to bring the newest Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen to my fans living in or visiting Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Foley, Alabama,” said Deen. “Everyone in my family just loves going to the beach and participating in the family entertainment at OWA. Together we will provide a truly memorable experience for folks who enjoy delicious Southern comfort food, family vacations and great entertainment.”

An opening date for the restaurant has not been released. In a Facebook video, Deen said,” “It’s a beautiful spot. I know it’s one of those places where you and your family want to come and make memories. Hopefully, we can get open this summer.”

The restaurant will be accompanied by a retail store featuring items that have been hand-selected by Deen.