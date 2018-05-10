× Lawrence County, Tenn. sheriff and captain arrested, sheriff accused of using inmate labor for personal gain

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. – Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and investigators with the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury conducted a joint investigation that has resulted in the indictment and arrest of Lawrence County Sheriff Jimmy Brown and Captain Adam Brewer.

On May 8, 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper requested that authorities begin investigating activities at the Lawrence County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Department.

Agents say they uncovered evidence that from 2015 through 2017, Sheriff Brown allowed inmates to be used for labor by various county employees at their personal residence, or for personal business.

Investigators say Sheriff Brown used his position to circumvent the bond process for some arrested individuals, releasing them from jail without requiring them to pay for the secured bond as ordered by a judge.

The investigation also determined that Captain Brewer had falsified time sheets and misled investigators as to the accuracy of the reported hours worked at the Department.

On Thursday, a Lawrence County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jimmy Rex Brown with two counts of Official Misconduct, one count of Use of Inmate Labor for Personal Gain, and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

Adam Brewer is charged with one count of Official Misconduct.

Both Brown and Brewer were arrested Thursday and booked into the Lawrence County Jail. Brown’s bond was set at $25,000 and Brewer’s bond was $5,000.