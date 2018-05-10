Helmet cams are helping firefighters with training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Most of the time people only get to see what an apartment fire looks like from far away. It`s to protect them from the dangerous heat coming off the building.

Firefighters wear protective gear that keeps them safe. Thanks to a helmet cam, you can see what it`s like to battle the blaze from a Huntsville Fire & Rescue firefighter`s point of view.

"They record live video in real-time of the event happening and you can go back and review those films and use them for training opportunities," Captain Frank McKenzie explained.

Captain Frank McKenzie said this video recorded is from a fire at Summer Tree Apartments. The clubhouse burned down, but thankfully there were no injuries.

"We thought it would be a good idea to show people what it is like to be a firefighter, most of our fires are in the middle of the night. This happened to be during the middle of the day," Captain Frank McKenzie said.

McKenzie said the camera is similar to a GoPro but is made to withstand heat and water.

The helmet cams aren't provided to everyone. Firefighters have to buy them personally.

The cameras cost anywhere from $100 to $500.