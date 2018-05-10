× Fuel truck overturned near Point Mallard Centre

DECATUR, Ala. – Emergency crews are working to clean up after a fuel truck overturned at the intersection of Indian Hills Road and Upper River Road.

Both streets, as well as the Publix and Taco Bell at Point Mallard Centre, are temporarily closed.

Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries and there is no fuel leak. A second tanker will off-load the fuel and haul it away.

Decatur police say you should expect significant delays on Hwy 67 as clean up is expected to take several hours.