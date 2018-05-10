Four area teams advance to finals on opening day of the state soccer tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - It's state semifinal action for AHSAA soccer teams at Huntsville's John Hunt Park, as Classes 1A-3A and 4A-5A take center state.

Look back at Thursday's action:

Class 4A-5A boys semifinals

Briarwood Christian 3, St. Paul’s 0: Junior forward Logan Frost scored two second-half goals to lead Briarwood Christian (23-2-1) to a 3-0 victory.

Goalkeeper Grant Fielding also had four saves for the Lions. Wright Mullins had two saves for St. Paul’s.

Randolph 4, Arab 1: The defending Class 4A-5A champion Raiders (15-4-2) took the early lead when sophomore Ian Krajna scored just 4:11 into the match to give Randolph a 1-0 lead. Sam Hartley’s goal later in the half made it 2-0 at intermission.

Arab (13-3-1) cut the lead to 2-1 when Judson Hunt scored early in the second half. Tyler Williams closed the scoring for Randolph with two goals less than a minute apart in the second half.

Kyle King had four saves on goal for the Knights. Hunt’s goal was Arab’s only shot-on-goal in the entire match.

